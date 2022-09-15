Short Interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Declines By 24.0%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 635,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

