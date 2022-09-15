Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Drops By 57.9%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Price Performance

voxeljet stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.65. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of voxeljet

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.