Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SGFEF. UBS Group began coverage on Siegfried in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Siegfried Price Performance

Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $730.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Siegfried has a fifty-two week low of $730.00 and a fifty-two week high of $859.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $730.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.60.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

