Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 10%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 123,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 139,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.