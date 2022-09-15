SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 2,052,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 987.8 days.

SIG Group Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SIG Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

