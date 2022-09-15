Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading Down 4.3%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 45,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 91,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

