Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 6.8%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.91. 44,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 648,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

