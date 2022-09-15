Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 6.8%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.91. 44,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 648,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 7.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Featured Stories
