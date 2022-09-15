Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.