Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,279 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $414.15. 33,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,117. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.28 and a 200-day moving average of $432.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

