Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNLAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 7,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.
About Sino Land
