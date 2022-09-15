Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNLAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 7,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

