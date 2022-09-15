Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,859. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
