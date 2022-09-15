Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,859. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

