Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 7.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 10,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 87,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sirona Biochem Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

Featured Articles

