Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIXGF stock remained flat at $122.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64. Sixt has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.