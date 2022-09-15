Skaana Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.9% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CHKEW traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.89. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.