Skaana Management L.P. Makes New $420,000 Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile



AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

