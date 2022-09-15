Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 2,898,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $178.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 260.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

