SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.