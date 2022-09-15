SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.