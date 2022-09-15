SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SLC Agrícola Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,961. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
