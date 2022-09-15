SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,961. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

