SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 105,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

