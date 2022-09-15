Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
