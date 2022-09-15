Smart Portfolios LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Smart Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned 2.01% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $50.33.

