Smart Portfolios LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET remained flat at $12.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 111,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,994,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

