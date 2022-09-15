SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 1,227,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,459,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

