Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.31. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 821 shares changing hands.

Sohu.com Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $659.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Sohu.com by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sohu.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sohu.com by 100.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,521 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

