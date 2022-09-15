Solanium Market Cap Tops $9.19 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 672.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Solanium’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

