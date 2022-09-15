Somerset Trust Co Acquires 259 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ES traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,922. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

