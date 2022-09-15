Somerset Trust Co Acquires 306 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,768,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 52,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.98. 415,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,118. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

