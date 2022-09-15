Somerset Trust Co Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $230.51. 47,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

