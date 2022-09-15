Somerset Trust Co Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

GD traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $228.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

