Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.22 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

