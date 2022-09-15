South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Financial Analysis

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. South Plains Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.64% 15.42% 1.53% Primis Financial 17.39% 5.95% 0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for South Plains Financial and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Primis Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $232.51 million 2.06 $58.61 million $3.27 8.44 Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.51 $31.25 million $0.86 14.70

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Primis Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.