SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Get Rating)

See Also

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.