SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
