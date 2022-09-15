SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.64. 2,671,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.