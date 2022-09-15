SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 222,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.