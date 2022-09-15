SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,746. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.