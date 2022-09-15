SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,946 shares.The stock last traded at $38.69 and had previously closed at $38.51.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,590 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 553,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,415,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

