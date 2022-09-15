Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 18,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,956. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.