Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $31,250.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CXM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 1,311,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.