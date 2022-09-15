Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $31,250.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.
Sprinklr Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CXM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 1,311,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.