Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

