Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 15,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,495 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.96.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,754.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprinklr Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.