StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $6,742.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 11,264,236 coins and its circulating supply is 10,391,430 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net.

Buying and Selling StakeCubeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

