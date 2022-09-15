Standard Bank Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
SGBLY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Bank Group (SGBLY)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.