Standard Bank Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

SGBLY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

