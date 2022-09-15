Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.24. 559,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,062. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

