Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Starco Brands Price Performance
Shares of STCB remained flat at $0.19 on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. Starco Brands has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Starco Brands Company Profile
