Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Price Performance

Shares of STCB remained flat at $0.19 on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. Starco Brands has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.