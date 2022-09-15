StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.24. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 220,545 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GASS. Maxim Group began coverage on StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

StealthGas Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $281,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

