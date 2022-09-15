Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 2,783,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,857. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

