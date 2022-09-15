Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,851 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72.

