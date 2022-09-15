Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $187,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 9,136,857 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

