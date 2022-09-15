Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 178,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

