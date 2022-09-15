Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,315. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

